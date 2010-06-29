Watch: Lady Gaga debuts new song, "You and I"

A stripped down Lady Gaga is nothing new. A stripped down production on a Lady Gaga song is. The acclaimed singer/songwriter introduced her brand new song, titled “You and I”, by saying it will likely not be a single since it’s a “bit of a rock ‘n’ roll tune.” She must not know her place in pop these days. She could leave a friend a birthday voicemail and have it be a hit single.

The song, which was premiered at Elton John’s annual White Tie and Tiara Ball in London on June 24th, certainly gelled well with the setting, as it sounds like something John could have written with long time writing partner Bernie Taupin. It’s stripped down, production wise, for a Gaga song, with her piano playing and singing being the dominating sound. It’s a reinvention of sorts for the current Queen of Pop and something that even non-fans like myself can be easily impressed by.

Gaga introduced the song with a number of “ever’s” to make it clear no one has ever heard this one before. In any capacity. Ever.

This is a brand new record that no one has ever heard before, ever. And I’ve never ever played it live, ever. And the band has never played it live, ever, ever. But I was polite enough to whisper the key to them before I came on stage. This song is called “You and I” and it’s a bit of a rock ‘n’ roll tune, which means it will most likely never get used as one of my singles, so I guess it’s OK to play it tonight. This song is very, very dear to my heart and I just wrote it, so here it is. This is “You and I”. I’m going to start it off by myself.

No word if the “You and I” will be part of Gaga’s forthcoming third LP, which is expected to land some time early next year. In the meantime, the musician will continue her currently ongoing world tour. You can find a full list of dates here. Tickets remain available via Ticketmaster.com.