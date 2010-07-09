Crush on new Abe Vigoda album this September

In case this came as a surprise, the band Abe Vigoda is hard to pin down musically (and in general.) While they started out as a light punk band back in LA, their last effort, 2009’s Reviver EP, saw the band play around with electronic noises and synths. What the future holds is totally up to them, but you can get your chance to hear it when the band releases their fourth LP, Crush, this September.

The album, the first to feature new drummer Dane Chadwick, finds the band getting away from their flirtation with electronic music and straight into some full-on brooding synth-pop lovin’. According to a statement from Bella Union, who will distribute the album in the UK, the album will take Skeleton and “add glassy shards of ‘cold wave’ pop, with synthesisers, sequencers and altogether broodier beats. Scorching temperatures, icy currents… Crush is a thermal column of vertiginous brilliance!” Brrrr. And the album’s first single, “Throwing Shade”, is proof of that arctic overhaul. But you can find that out for yourself below (via Exclaim!)

Crush is available September 21st via No Age’s PPM imprint.