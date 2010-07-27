Hugh Laurie to treat the blues in upcoming album

Now that Lost is over and we’re hopefully done having massive freak-outs over its ending, we can return our attention this fall to House, M.D. Whatever your reasons for watching the show are (and if you aren’t, seriously, get to it already), we’re willing to bet that Hugh Laurie is at the top of the list. After all, only a guy like him can make a drug-addicted, irresponsible doctor into someone who makes male fans think that he’s the man and have fangirls swoon at any given opportunity. Of course, I’m definitely not talking from personal experience. Not at all.

What’s more, Dr. House is about to give us yet another reason to be enamored with him. Laurie announced that he’s signed with Warner Music Entertainment and plans to spend the rest of the summer and fall recording a New Orleans blues album.

Though this may seem a bit unexpected, it’s far from surprising news. Laurie is no stranger to music, as we’ve seen over these several seasons of House. His character has already displayed his piano and guitar skills across episodes. Even earlier than that, Laurie’s talents could be seen in A Bit of Fry and Laurie and Jeeves and Wooster. In fact, he British actor is proficient in not only piano and guitar but drums and saxophone as well.

For the record, Laurie has tapped the legendary Joe Henry (Teddy Thompson, Ani DiFranco) to serve as producer. He’ll also be backed by several yet to be announced guest collaborators. We can’t imagine that many people wouldn’t want to get in on this, but we’ll just have to wait patiently to see who will be involved.

“I know the history of actors making music is a checkered one, but I promise no one will get hurt,” he said in the press release. At least, if someone does, the doctor will be in.

The album has no set release date yet, but we’ll keep you updated as we find out more information.