The Temper Trap announces fall U.S. tour dates

Fun geography factoid, children: Whatever the season is in the Northern Hemisphere, it’s the opposite in the Southern Hemisphere. So, when it’s fall in the Northern Hemisphere, it’ll be spring in the Southern Hemisphere. We only mention this fact so that you’ll understand how much The Temper Trap, the Melbourne, AU alternative rock band, loves its North American fans when they leave their idyllic island paradise during its spring bloom for the blandness of fall in the U.S. and Canada.

It’s not all bad for the four-piece. They kick things off on August 4th in San Diego, CA. Of course, they then head to Cleveland, OH on August 6th, which makes absolute logistic sense. From there, it’s stops in Chicago for Lollapalooza and on to Salt Lake City, Philadelphia, New York, Montreal, and beyond. October sees the band on the road some more, including a stop at Austin City Limits, and dates in Detroit, Minneapolis, and Mexico City before wrapping up on October 23rd in Los Angeles, CA. And to further show their love, they’re bringing up and comers Delphic and The Hundred in the Hands on the road.

Stay tuned for more dates, which is likely as the band has a huge gap between the August 15th stop in San Francisco and the September 26th gig in Philadelphia, PA. Now, go show the band how much you love them and buy some tickets starting today at Ticketmaster.com.

The Temper Trap 2010 Tour Dates:

07/11 – Puncheston, IE @ Oxegen

07/12 – London, UK @ Somerset House

07/15 – Benicassim, ES @ Benicassim Festival

07/18 – Suffolk, UK @ Latitude Festival

07/22 – Perth, AU @ Metro City

07/23 – Adelaide, AU @ Thebarton Theatre

07/24 – Melbourne, AU @ Festival Hall

07/27 – Sydney, AU @ Horden Pavilion

07/30 – Woodford, AU @ Splendour in the Grass

08/01 – Auckland, NZ @ Powerstation

08/04 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

08/06 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

08/08 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

08/10 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater

08/11 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

08/13 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox

08/14 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

08/15 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands

08/21 – Chelmsford, UK @ V Festival

08/22 – Staffordshire, UK @ V Festival

09/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Trocadero * #

09/29 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues * #

09/30 – Montclair, NJ @ The Wellmont * #

10/01 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5 * #

10/02 – Montreal, QUE @ Le National * #

10/03 – Ottawa, ONT @ Capital Music Hall * #

10/05 – Toronto, ONT @ The Phoenix * #

10/09 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

10/11 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews * #

10/13 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall * #

10/14 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue * #

10/16 – Mexico City, MEX @ Corona Capital Festival

10/22 – Pomona, CA @ The Fox * #

10/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Club Nokia * #

* = w/ Delphic

# = w/ The Hundered and The Hands