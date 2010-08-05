Antony and the Johnsons announce EP

Search this website and you’ll learn we first wrote about Antony and the Johnsons latest LP Swanlights on May 6th — some five months before the album’s October 12th release date. Fortunately, the angelic indie rockers will help ease our anticipation just a bit when they drop a five-track teaser EP later this month.

Included on the Thank You for Your Love will be two news songs — the EP’s title track and “You Are The Treasure” — and a bonus cut from The Crying Light titled “My Lord My Love. There will also be cover versions of Bob Dylan’s “Pressing On” and John Lennon’s legendary “Imagine”.

The record will arrive on August 24th via Secretly Canadian, and you can stream the aforementioned title track below.

Than You For Your Love EP Tracklist:

01. Thank You for Your Love

02. You Are the Treasure

03. My Lord My Love

04. Pressing On

05. Imagine