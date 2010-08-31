Check Out: New Lady Gaga – “Living On The Radio”

Last night, Lady Gaga and her little monsters [read: fans] shared some intimate moments when she debuted a new song called “Living On The Radio” (via Gigwise). The balladeer’s song is previously unreleased, and whether it will appear on her upcoming album is unknown, but you can check out the song below.

Admittedly, I’m a fair-weather fan of Lady Gaga. My opinions of her fall somewhere between raised eyebrows and an exasperated sigh. She’s got plenty of fans and detractors to expend more energy toward her, so I usually leave it up to them. But her performance of her new song makes my critical needle bounce toward the “raised eyebrow”, simply because a) her voice sounds pretty good, b) this seems like the most honest song she’s ever sung in her life, and c) she’s dressed like a hooker sitting at a baby grand.

Meanwhile, girl is still truckin on her tour. You can find a full list of dates here. Tickets remain available via Ticketmaster.com.