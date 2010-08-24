Late Night Lobotomy (8/23)

School starting for a lot of you? The sun’s rays becoming less and less harsh? Feeling that itch to pull out your copy of Meat is Murder? Let’s face the facts, the summer’s coming to a close. Let’s all take a big, deep, depressed sigh. You got it out? Good. Because there’s more bad news.

Reruns and plenty of ’em. Literally everyone but David Letterman is running replays. And the newbies of Letterman are nothing to write home about. Unless in your letters home typically involve Katy Perry. We will get another late night look at Big Boi, however, and a jab from The Specials, but I’m not sure that makes up for the lack of new stuff headed our way.

Just make it through the next couple slow nights, kids. There’s always next week. Shouldn’t you be in bed early anyway? These are school nights we’re talking about, after all.

Heres your Late Night Lobotomy.



TuesBuckcherry*

FriThe Black Crowes*



MonBig Boi*

TuesHalestorm*

WedMike Posner*

ThursTitus Andronicus*

MonBig Boi

TuesKaty Perry

WedPretty Reckless

ThursThe Specials

MonDaniel Merriweather*

TuesDavid Gray*

WedFanfarlo*

ThursThe Raveonettes*

FriSnoop Dogg*



TuesWilco*

MonLee Dewyze*

TuesSharon Jones and the Dap Kings*

ThursThe Robert Cray Band*

FriTracy Bonham*

* = Repeat

Stay tuned, folks!