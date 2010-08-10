Mumford & Sons gear up for another North American tour

Fresh off a sold-out spring tour and successful stint at Lollapalooza, English folk rockers Mumford & Sons are already plotting their return to North America. So, if upright bass players, banjos, and heartfelt, moving songs are music to your ears, then you’ll probably want to check out the band’s newly announced 17-state, 20-date tour.

Kicking off at the Hollywood Palladium on October 18th, the trek will first see Mumford & Sons travel up the west coast and into Canada. They’ll then play places across the mid-west, the state of Texas, and down south, all before heading up the east coast and capping off their travels in New York on November 15th.

The band’s debut album, Sigh No More, was released in the U.S. back in February and has already gone double platinum in both the UK and Australia. Tickets are sure to sell fast, so head over to the official site to sign up for pre-sale or head on over to Ticketmaster for selected dates.

Mumford & Sons 2010 Tour Dates:

08/13 – Lower Rhine, DE @ Haldren Festival

08/14 – Gothenberg, SE @ Way Out West

08/15 – Leicester, UK @ Summer Sundae

08/19 – St. Polten, AT @ Frequency Festival

08/20 – Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop

08/27 – Reading, UK @ Reading Festival

08/29 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival

09/05 – Stradbally, IE @ Electric Picnic

09/10 – Milan, IT @ MiTo Festival

09/11 – Isle of Wight, UK @ Bestival

09/18 – Leicestershire, UK @ Triumph

09/24 – Paris, FR @ Trabendo

09/26 – Amsterdam, NL @ NMH

09/27 – Cologne, DE @ Palladium

09/28 – Berlin, DE @ Columbia Halle

09/30 – Brussels, BE @ Cirque Royal

10/01 – Glasgow, UK @ Academy

10/02 – Manchester, UK @ Apollo

10/04 – Brighton, UK @ Dome

10/05 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City

10/06 – Bristol, UK @ Academy

10/08 – London, UK @ Hammersmith Apollo

10/09 – London, UK @ Hammersmith Apollo

10/18 – Hollywood, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

10/20 – San Francisco, CA @ Warfield Theatre

10/22 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

10/23 – Vancouver, BC @ The Vogue Theatre

10/24 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

10/27 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

10/29 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

10/30 – Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater

10/31 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre

11/01 – Nashville, TN @ War Memorial Auditorium

11/03 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek

11/04 – Dallas, TX @ House Of Blues

11/05 – New Orleans, LA @ The Republic

11/07 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

11/08 – Knoxville, TN @ The Valarium

11/09 – Philadelphia, PA @ Electric Factory

11/11 – Boston, MA @ House Of Blues

11/12 – Montreal, QC @ Le National

11/13 – Toronto, ON @ The Sound Academy

11/15 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5