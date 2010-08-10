Mumford & Sons gear up for another North American tour

Fresh off a sold-out spring tour and successful stint at Lollapalooza, English folk rockers Mumford & Sons are already plotting their return to North America. So, if upright bass players, banjos, and heartfelt, moving songs are music to your ears, then you’ll probably want to check out the band’s newly announced 17-state, 20-date tour.
Kicking off at the Hollywood Palladium on October 18th, the trek will first see Mumford & Sons travel up the west coast and into Canada. They’ll then play places across the mid-west, the state of Texas, and down south, all before heading up the east coast and capping off their travels in New York on November 15th.
The band’s debut album, Sigh No More, was released in the U.S. back in February and has already gone double platinum in both the UK and Australia. Tickets are sure to sell fast, so head over to the official site to sign up for pre-sale or head on over to Ticketmaster for selected dates.
Mumford & Sons 2010 Tour Dates:
08/13 – Lower Rhine, DE @ Haldren Festival
08/14 – Gothenberg, SE @ Way Out West
08/15 – Leicester, UK @ Summer Sundae
08/19 – St. Polten, AT @ Frequency Festival
08/20 – Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop
08/27 – Reading, UK @ Reading Festival
08/29 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival
09/05 – Stradbally, IE @ Electric Picnic
09/10 – Milan, IT @ MiTo Festival
09/11 – Isle of Wight, UK @ Bestival
09/18 – Leicestershire, UK @ Triumph
09/24 – Paris, FR @ Trabendo
09/26 – Amsterdam, NL @ NMH
09/27 – Cologne, DE @ Palladium
09/28 – Berlin, DE @ Columbia Halle
09/30 – Brussels, BE @ Cirque Royal
10/01 – Glasgow, UK @ Academy
10/02 – Manchester, UK @ Apollo
10/04 – Brighton, UK @ Dome
10/05 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City
10/06 – Bristol, UK @ Academy
10/08 – London, UK @ Hammersmith Apollo
10/09 – London, UK @ Hammersmith Apollo
10/18 – Hollywood, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
10/20 – San Francisco, CA @ Warfield Theatre
10/22 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
10/23 – Vancouver, BC @ The Vogue Theatre
10/24 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre
10/27 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
10/29 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
10/30 – Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater
10/31 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre
11/01 – Nashville, TN @ War Memorial Auditorium
11/03 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek
11/04 – Dallas, TX @ House Of Blues
11/05 – New Orleans, LA @ The Republic
11/07 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre
11/08 – Knoxville, TN @ The Valarium
11/09 – Philadelphia, PA @ Electric Factory
11/11 – Boston, MA @ House Of Blues
11/12 – Montreal, QC @ Le National
11/13 – Toronto, ON @ The Sound Academy
11/15 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5