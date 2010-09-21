Watch: Pavement, Phoenix, Chromeo, Superchunk all hit late night

A music festival from the comfort of your bed. Ok, so that might be a stretch but last night did see seven of indie’s favorite acts hitting the late night talk circuit. Frontman Stephen Malkmus talked reunions and influences before Pavement played “Gold Soundz” on The Colbert Report, Phoenix dropped “Lasso” and “1901” on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Chromeo glistened with “Night by Night” on Letterman, Superchunk indie’d it up with “Digging for Something” on Jimmy Fallon, and OK Go proved not all bands hate Jay Leno by appearing for a performance of “White Nuckles”. Hell, even The Walkmen and B.o.B. showed up last night, as both stopped by Last Call with Carson Daily. Oh and Daughtry played George Lopez, err…. um, nevermind/who cares.

But because no man has all that power/mental capacity/enough TVs to have caught all of last night performances at the time of their original airing, we rounded them all up (via The Audio Perv) and have them posted for your viewing pleasure below:

Pavement/Stephen Malkmus Interview

Pavement – “Gold Soundz”

Phoenix – “Lasso”

Phoenix – “1901”

Chromeo – “Night by Night”

Superchunk – “Digging for Something”

OK Go – “White Knuckles”

The Walkmen – “Angela Surf City”

B.o.B. Interview