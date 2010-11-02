Cut Copy detail new album, Zonoscope

As a synthpop band, Cut Copy undoubtedly tend to lean toward the weird side of musical sensibilities and aesthetics. So, that would explain why 2008’s In Ghost Colours had an uber trippy album cover (it’s comparable to staring at the sun, FYI.) But for the followup, Zonoscope, due out February 8th, 2011, the band is getting all kinds of surreal thanks to some rather Pink Floyd-esque artwork and an equally as odd sound (via Spin).

The album cover, which depicts New York City being overtaken by a massive waterfall, was created by Japanese photo montage artist Tsunehisa Kimura (who also did the cover for Midnight Oil’s 1984 album Red Sails in the Sunset). Seems the cover is meant to be indicative of a shift in sound. So while they’re always going to be an outfit known for electronic noise-making, this LP offers up a decidedly more natural-sounding side of the Aussie trio.

“We certainly are using all sorts of electronic instruments, more synthesizers, computers, all of that, but contrasted with more organic sounds, more organic percussion,” explained Cut Copy multi-instrumentalist Tim Hoey in an interview with Spin. “Since (frontman) Dan (Whitford) came across the image a few months ago, he’s stuck with it, and thought that it summed up what we wanted to get across.”

In case you didn’t get the message loud and clear with the crazy album cover or even the July release of the song “Where I’m Going”, a fairly standard rock track that Hoeey reveals became a lot more tribal in the actual album version, then scroll down to watch the video entitled “Skies Of The Ape”. Expect a behind-the-scenes look at the recording process, samples of a bunch of material, and life outside the studio. Also, a ton of feedback.

As always, stay tuned for more info as it’s announce. Zonoscope hits stores February 8th via Modular Recordings.