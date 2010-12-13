Look! Daft Punk walk the red carpet at Tron: Legacy premiere

With a highly-anticipated soundtrack (not to mention a new gig schlepping headphones), it’s no wonder that Daft Punk decided to make a rare public appearance by walking the red carpet at Tron: Legacy‘s recent premiere in Los Angeles. For those wondering, the electro icons were donning Balenciaga tuxes custom-designed by Nicolas GhesquiÃ¨re. Sure beats the old days.
With a highly-anticipated soundtrack (not to mention a new gig schlepping headphones), it’s no wonder that Daft Punk decided to make a rare public appearance by walking the red carpet at Tron: Legacy‘s recent premiere in Los Angeles. For those wondering, the electro icons were donning Balenciaga tuxes custom-designed by Nicolas GhesquiÃ¨re. Sure beats the old days.