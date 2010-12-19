Sonic Youth announce release date for French film soundtrack

A quick update regarding one of Sonic Youth’s many ongoing projects. The band’s soundtrack for the French film Simon Werner a Disparu will be released digitally on January 25th (via midheaven.com), with a physical release on CD and vinyl to follow in February.
The film itself will be released on DVD February 1, 2011 and will come packaged with a bonus preview CD featuring Sonic Youth’s music from the film. However, as of now, you’ll either have to head to France or open an account on eBay in order to get it.
You can find tracklists for both the soundtrack and bonus CD, as well as the film’s trailer below.
Simon Werner a Disparu Soundtrack Tracklist:
01. ThÃ¨me de Jérémie
02. Alice et Simon
03. Les Anges au piano
04. Chez Yves (Alice et Clara)
05. Jean-Baptiste Ã la fenÃªtre
06. ThÃ¨me de Laetitia
07. Escapades
08. La Cabane au Zodiac
09. Dans les bois / M. Rabier
10. Jean-Baptiste et Laetitia
11. ThÃ¨me de Simon
12. Au Café
13. ThÃ¨me d’Alice *
* = Bonus Track
Bonus CD Tracklist:
01. M. Rabier (aspect)
02. Jean-Baptiste Ã la fenÃªtre (aspect)
03. Alice et Clara (aspect)
04. ThÃ¨me de Jérémie (aspect)
05. ThÃ¨me de Simon