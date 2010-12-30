Watch: Kanye West feat. Jay-Z, Rick Ross & Nicki Minaj – “Monster”

For reasons still unbeknown to everyone minus Kanye West, My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy‘s six-month long hype machine was to put bed before the album even came out. G.O.O.D. Fridays have ended (minus that unexpected Xmas gift), as has his tweeting. There’s been no late night performances, no new singles released, and his lone public appearance this month was to attend the Lakes game on Christmas with Kim Kardashian’s mother. Consequently, sales of his fifth LP have plummeted since its release — our second favorite album of 2010 currently sits at 19 on the Billboard Top 200.

So what now? Well, West’s joint collaboration with Jay-Z, aka Watch The Throne, appears to be in his number one priority currently, and rumors of an “All of the Lights” video surfaced a few weeks back. But until then, the best we got is a newly-leaked-yet-unfinished rip of West’s long-awaited “Monster” video, featuring Jay-Z, Rick Ross, and Nicki Minaj. Justin Vernon couldn’t make it, or Kanye never bothered to finish it. Either way, check out the clip above.