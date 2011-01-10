Raekwon putting out two albums in 2011

We already knew a month ago that Raekwon had plans for an album this March, but we didn’t know he was getting all workaholic on us. While Shaolin vs. Wu-Tang is still slated for a March 8th release, you can expect yet another Raekwon album before 2011 is over, according to Hip Hop DX. The site reports the latter LP will be “DJ-oriented” and “harmony-based”, which we guess means Raekwon will be dropping some Fleet Foxes shit on us?

Maybe not, but Just Blaze and Kanye West have been announced as producers on the album, which is untitled as of yet and scheduled to come out in October. Shaolin will feature its share of guest work too, as Hip Hop DX reported at the beginning of this month, when Raekwon announced he was working with Rick Ross and Jim Jones. This was in addition to the already announced all-star guests on Shaolin, including fellow Wu members Method Man, GZA, Ghostface Killah, and Inspectah Deck, as well as Eminem, Nas, and Black Thought of The Roots.

We will be sure to update you on both of Rae’s projects as more details come to light.