Watch: Vampire Weekend, The Black Keys fight for Colbert’s Grammy vote

The perks of winning a Grammy apparently include the right to vote in future Grammy Awards. Or, if you’re Stephen Colbert, the right to determine this year’s Best Alternative Album by hosting a “sell-out-off” with two of the nominated acts on national TV. Watch Vampire Weekend frontman Ezra Koening and The Black Keys’ presentations above. Warning: it gets violent.
The perks of winning a Grammy apparently include the right to vote in future Grammy Awards. Or, if you’re Stephen Colbert, the right to determine this year’s Best Alternative Album by hosting a “sell-out-off” with two of the nominated acts on national TV. Watch Vampire Weekend frontman Ezra Koening and The Black Keys’ presentations above. Warning: it gets violent.