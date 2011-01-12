Menu
Watch: Vampire Weekend, The Black Keys fight for Colbert’s Grammy vote

on January 12, 2011, 10:28am
The perks of winning a Grammy apparently include the right to vote in future Grammy Awards. Or, if you’re Stephen Colbert, the right to determine this year’s Best Alternative Album by hosting a “sell-out-off” with two of the nominated acts on national TV. Watch Vampire Weekend frontman Ezra Koening and The Black Keys’ presentations above. Warning: it gets violent.

