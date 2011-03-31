Menu
Music Videos
The latest visual candy from your favorite artists

ASKA – "Almost There"

by
on March 31, 2011, 2:57pm
0 comments
A brand new video with an old-school art film feel.

If you ever look back on videos from the late 60s, the quality has a low key, almost gritty look. The hyper polish of modern film just doesn’t have that warmth. ASKA brings back the old-school camerawork that mixes perfect with her acoustic performance. As “Almost There” plays, ASKA spends her time walking on the beach, climbing stone steps, spinning in the sun, and finally sitting in a bathtub with creepy red lighting.  Even beyond the grain of the film, the whole video has a raw feel of a simpler time in art films.

ASKA’s self-titled debut EP was released this month through Manimal Records. The seven-song effort features an appearance by none other than Nick Zinner of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs.

Directed by: ASKA & Ariana Delawari
Edited by: Ariana Delawari
Cinematography by: Ariana Delawari

Previous Story
Check Out: Odd Future's Domo Genesis & Hodgy Beats – "Tang Golf"
Next Story
Rolling Stones, PJ Harvey contribute to Ian Stewart tribute album
No comments