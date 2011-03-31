ASKA – "Almost There"

A brand new video with an old-school art film feel.

If you ever look back on videos from the late 60s, the quality has a low key, almost gritty look. The hyper polish of modern film just doesn’t have that warmth. ASKA brings back the old-school camerawork that mixes perfect with her acoustic performance. As “Almost There” plays, ASKA spends her time walking on the beach, climbing stone steps, spinning in the sun, and finally sitting in a bathtub with creepy red lighting. Even beyond the grain of the film, the whole video has a raw feel of a simpler time in art films.

ASKA’s self-titled debut EP was released this month through Manimal Records. The seven-song effort features an appearance by none other than Nick Zinner of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs.

Directed by: ASKA & Ariana Delawari

Edited by: Ariana Delawari

Cinematography by: Ariana Delawari