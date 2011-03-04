WHY?’s Yoni Wolf announces solo tour

If you’re familiar with the band WHY?, you’ll probably know that the outfit began as a one man show and stayed that way for several years. Before picking up his bandmates for their 2005 album release, WHY? was simply comprised of the Cincinnati-born artist Jonathan “Yoni” Wolf. Six years from bringing on new members to the project and two years after their most recent LP, Eskimo Snow, Wolf is bringing himself back to his roots with a set of solo concerts.

The mini-tour itself is more of a short stint than anything, taking place over the span of just two weeks. It kicks off in Gambier, OH on April 8th before heading to New York and Pennsylvania. Wolf’s performances will wrap up in California on April 23rd.

Due to the tour’s short length, and the small size of the venues he’ll be playing at, tickets are something you’ll want to grab soon. From the looks of it, you won’t be able to find said tickets on any large site such as Ticketmaster or LiveNation. Instead, check out the websites of the specific venue you have in mind, and they should be available now.

Yoni Wolf 2011 Tour Dates:

04/08 – Gambier, OH @ Horn Gallery at Kenyon College

04/09 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Monestary

04/15 – New York, NY @ Le Poisson Rouge

04/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church Chapel

04/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Bootleg Theatre

04/23 – San Francisco, CA @ Swedish American Hall