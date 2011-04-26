Bon Iver announces first shows of 2011

Transferring the sound of one’s latest album into a live setting is often a difficult transition for many acts. But if there’s one dude who might have a shot at achieving that most delicate of balancing acts, it’d have to be Justin Vernon of Bon Iver. After all, he deals with this guy on a regular basis.

Vernon, who will release Bon Iver, Bon Iver on June 21st via Jagjaguwar, is gearing up for his project’s first shows of 2011. So far, just two dates have been announced: July 23rd in Milwaukee, WI and August 10th in Brooklyn, NY. Pre-sale for the first date starts April 27th, while presale for show No. 2 begins April 29th.

Accompanying Vernon for the performances will be Bon Iver mainstays Sean Carey, Mike Noyce, and Matt McCaughan and a host of equally-talented musical, including Colin Stetson (Tom Waits, Arcade Fire), Mike Lewis (Andrew Bird, Happy Apple), and C.J. Camerieri (Rufus Wainwright, Sufjan Stevens).

Bon Iver 2011 Tour Dates:

07/23 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

08/10 – Brooklyn, NY @ Prospect Park Bandshell (Celebrate Brooklyn Benefit)



