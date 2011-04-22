Check Out: Santah – “White Noise Bed” (CoS Premiere)

The modern college experience is one marked by imbibing enough booze to fill an Olympic-size swimming pool for four years on a nearly daily basis and a feeling of uncertainty regarding just what kind of life a degree in philosophy can earn a recent graduate. However, college does have its unexpected benefits, like being a great place for bands to meet and form.

Thanks to the University of Illinois, the five-piece that is Santah (guitarist/vocalist Stanton McConnell, drummer Steven Plock, bassist Otto Stuparitz, keyboard player Tommy Trafton, and late joiner/McConnell’s sister Vivian) got together to form this psychedelic Americana outfit (combining those genres probably required some advanced college coursework.) So, as they prepare to drop their debut album, White Noise Bed, this June, the band are premiering the title track right here, right now to get everyone ready for the big test.

While the title immediately brings to mind images of explosive noise, the song is a restrained and tightly constructed track of pure ’70s influence. With a hazy kind of twang, it should also garner comparisons to a more folksy version of Vampire Weekend or a younger, slightly more poppy Wilco and/or Whiskytown. However they got their sound, it’s definitely one worthy of lengthy exploration.

Check out the track and the tracklist below. White Noise Bed hits stores June 7th via No Sleep Records.

“White Noise Bed”

White Noise Bed Tracklist:

01. Irish Wristwatch

02. No Other Women

03. Chips of Paint

04. Cold Wave

05. White Noise Bed

06. Overgrown

07. When I Couldn’t Move

08. Merry Ann

09. Bat Suite

10. Dragonfly Papers

11. Neighbors and Cousins