Check Out: The Antlers – "Parentheses"

For all intents and purposes, The Antlers’ sophomore LP, Burst Apart, is already available for listening. But for those who’d prefer a preview from the studio, scroll below to hear the album version of “Parentheses”. Taking a page from, yes, Radiohead, the song features the familiar delicate falsetto of Peter Silberman, supported by looping drum and bass lines, resulting in something that’s both funky and mysterious.

“Parentheses” is also available for digital download for those who pre-order Burst Apart at the band’s website.