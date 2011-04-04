Menu
New Music
The Best New Music in Rock, Alternative, Hip-Hop, and More
Expertly Curated by the CoS Staff

Check Out: The Antlers – "Parentheses"

by
on April 04, 2011, 11:40am
0 comments

antlers 3 Check Out: The Antlers "Parentheses"

For all intents and purposes, The Antlers’ sophomore LP, Burst Apart, is already available for listening. But for those who’d prefer a preview from the studio, scroll below to hear the album version of “Parentheses”. Taking a page from, yes, Radiohead, the song features the familiar delicate falsetto of Peter Silberman, supported by looping drum and bass lines, resulting in something that’s both funky and mysterious.

“Parentheses” is also available for digital download for those who pre-order Burst Apart at the band’s website.

Previous Story
Cults announce full-length debut
Next Story
Festival Review: CoS at Paid Dues 2011
No comments