Neon Indian – “Heart: Attack” (Preview)

A preview of their sophomore album.

Before every budding indie artist convinced themselves they were natural born surfers, there used to be a time when folks just enjoyed sitting around. This fall, one of chillwave’s originators, Neon Indian, will look to expand on the successes of 2009?s Psychic Chasms when they dish out their sophomore LP. A title, release date, and tracklist are still forthcoming, but Gorilla Vs. Bear points to “Heart: Attack”, the first of a “three-part instrumental movement” that appears on the new record. The song’s video, which was directed by Austin filmmaker Sean Lopez, can be viewed above.

Ahead of the album, Neon Indian will hit the road for a summer of touring. Find all confirmed tour dates below.

– Alex Young

Neon Indian 2011 Tour Dates:

05/14 – Dallas, TX @ HomeGrown Music and Arts Festival

05/16- Pittsburgh, PA @ Brillobox #

05/17 – Indianapolis, IN @ Radio Radio #

05/18 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom #

05/19 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue *^$

05/20 – Winnipeg, MB @ Pyramid Cabaret #

05/22 – Calgary, AB @ The Republik *#

05/23 – Edmonton, AB @ The Starlite Room *#

05/25 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre *#

05/26 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater *#

05/29 – Oakland, CA @ The New Parish @

05/30 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent *# (Sold Out)

05/31 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent * (Sold Out)

06/02 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge @

06/03 – Aspen, CO @ Belly Up Aspen *

06/04 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre *

06/05 – Houston, TX @ Free Press Summer Fest

06/06 – Kansas City, MO @ Midland Theatre *

06/07 – Tulsa, OK @ Cains Ballroom *

06/08 – St. Louis, MO @ Firebird @

06/09 – Columbus, OH @ Outland Live @

06/10 – Cincinnati, OH @ Midpoint Music Fest Indie Summer Series #

06/11 – Cleveland Heights, OH @ Grog Shop #

06/12 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar #

06/18 – Governors Island, NYC @ The Governors Ball

07/09 – Mariaville, NY @ Camp Bisco 10

07/10 – Ottawa, ON @ Lebron Flats

09/02-04 – Chicago, IL @ North Coast Music Festival

# = w/ Oberhofer

* = w/ Sleigh Bells

^ = w/ CSS

$ = w/ Princeton

@ = w/ Asobi Seksu