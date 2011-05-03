Andrew Bird announces fall tour

Photo by Nate Slevin
Andrew Bird will head north this fall for a two-week tour of the U.S. Northeast. The trek launches October 12th in Rochester, NY and sees the singer-songwriter hitting cities throughout upstate New York, New Hampshire, and Maine before wrapping up with dates in Northampton, MA and Wilmington, DE.
In addition to his fall leg, Bird will play a series of shows across the U.S. this summer, including a free show at Prospect Park in Brooklyn, NY on June 10th. You can find a complete list of his confirmed tour dates below.
Andrew Bird 2011 Tour Dates:
06/10 – Brooklyn, NY @ Prospect Park Bandshell (Celebrate Brooklyn)
06/18 – Ann Arbor, MI @ Ann Arbor Summer Festival
06/24 – Bondville, VT @ Wanderlust Vermont
08/05 – Regina, SK @ Regina Folk Festival
08/09 – Arvada, CO @ Arvada Center for the Arts & Humanities
08/10 – Boulder, CO @ Chautauqua Auditorium
10/12 – Rochester, NY @ Harro East Ballroom
10/13 – Troy, NY @ Troy Savings Bank Music Hall
10/14 – Concord, NH @ Chubb Theatre
10/15 – Skowhegan, ME @ Skowhegan Opera House
10/17 – Poughkeepsie, NY @ Bardavon 1869 Opera House
10/18 – Binghamton, NY @ Osterhout Concert Theater
10/20 – Northampton, MA @ Calvin Theatre
10/21 – Tarrytown, NY @ Tarrytown Music Hall
10/22 – Wilmington, DE @ Grand Opera House