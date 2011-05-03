Andrew Bird announces fall tour

Photo by Nate Slevin

Andrew Bird will head north this fall for a two-week tour of the U.S. Northeast. The trek launches October 12th in Rochester, NY and sees the singer-songwriter hitting cities throughout upstate New York, New Hampshire, and Maine before wrapping up with dates in Northampton, MA and Wilmington, DE.

In addition to his fall leg, Bird will play a series of shows across the U.S. this summer, including a free show at Prospect Park in Brooklyn, NY on June 10th. You can find a complete list of his confirmed tour dates below.

Andrew Bird 2011 Tour Dates:

06/10 – Brooklyn, NY @ Prospect Park Bandshell (Celebrate Brooklyn)

06/18 – Ann Arbor, MI @ Ann Arbor Summer Festival

06/24 – Bondville, VT @ Wanderlust Vermont

08/05 – Regina, SK @ Regina Folk Festival

08/09 – Arvada, CO @ Arvada Center for the Arts & Humanities

08/10 – Boulder, CO @ Chautauqua Auditorium

10/12 – Rochester, NY @ Harro East Ballroom

10/13 – Troy, NY @ Troy Savings Bank Music Hall

10/14 – Concord, NH @ Chubb Theatre

10/15 – Skowhegan, ME @ Skowhegan Opera House

10/17 – Poughkeepsie, NY @ Bardavon 1869 Opera House

10/18 – Binghamton, NY @ Osterhout Concert Theater

10/20 – Northampton, MA @ Calvin Theatre

10/21 – Tarrytown, NY @ Tarrytown Music Hall

10/22 – Wilmington, DE @ Grand Opera House