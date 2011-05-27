Check Out: Wu-Tang Clan feat. RZA – “Only The Rugged Survive”

It’s been nearly four years since the entirety of the ninja rap collective Wu-Tang Clan put work in on one record. Since then we’ve seen a handful of solo efforts — some great and some Top-Star — and even a multi-member side project. But, now, in between various other projects, mostly on screen, it looks like the Clan found time to come together for a collaborative release, and it’s dropping June 28th.

Entitled Legendary Weapons (E1), the album is reportedly the first to feature every core member since 2007’s 8 Diagrams. According to Prefix, eight of the eleven tracks feature Ghostface Killah, and RZA provided most of the production, with help from Brooklyn natives The Revelations, Fizzy Womack, Andrew Kelly, and Noah Rubin (aka Lil Flame).

Rubin’s production can be heard on the first revealed album track, “Only The Rugged Survive.” Exclusively featuring RZA on the mic, the smooth head-bobber is a non-stop assault of the Wu-Tang leader’s lyrical skills atop a thumping bass. Check it out below (via 2DopeBoyz).