Johnny O’Donnell & Sacramento – “The Gothic Singer”

A swashbuckling troubadour fights his way through a fantasy world.

The challenge of going back to older formats of film is one taken by many directors. When a resulting project with older equipment matches up to today’s technological advancements, it’s that much more impressive. Kyle Safieh is one of those directors. Her video for “The Gothic Singer” by Johnny O’Donnell & Sacramento was shot entirely with 16mm film, a format that came to prominence in the 1930s and 40s. The feature tells the story of a swashbuckling troubadour, fighting his way through many challenges in this fantasy world.

Directed by: Kyle Safieh