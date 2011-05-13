mp3 Mixtape: Friday Mixtape CXLVIII

Today’s a truly magical occurrence when all the stars align in order to give you the creeps all day long: Friday the 13th. While many of us are filled with dread about the bad luck that could come our way, and the virgins of the world are fearing getting lost in the woods near an abandoned summer camp, the 13th doesn’t have to be so scary (at least while the sun is up). So, to get you through this most diabolical of days, we’ve assembled some non-frightening tunes to scare away the Boogeyman. Our newest Friday Mixtape features new music from Cassettes Won’t Listen, Chilly Gonzales, Memory Tapes, Tape Deck Mountain, When Saints Go Machine, and more, plus loads of remixes and covers, the latter of which comes compliments of our friends at Cover Me. Scroll to the bottom and you’ll also find loads of mp3s from up and comers you just might want to check out. So, kick back, relax, and enjoy at your leisure. And watch out for the psycho killer behind you!
NEW Singles:
- “Perfect Day” by Cassettes Won’t Listen
- “The Unspeakable Chilly Gonzales” by Chilly Gonzales
- “DNA” by Darwin Deez
- “New Year” by FM Belfast
- “Love or Death” by Hospital Ships
- “Casablanca Nights” (feat. Sally Shapiro) by Johan AgebjÃ¶rn
- “Wait In The Dark” by Memory Tapes
- “Real is a Feeling” by Pictureplane
- “Kellies” by Tape Deck Mountain
- “Kelly” by When Saints Go Machine
COVER Me Songs:
- “While the Flies” (The Joy Formidable Cover) by ARMS
- “Feelin’ Stronger Every Day” (Chicago Cover) by Brad Laner
- “The Thin Ice” (Pink Floyd Cover) by The City Music Project
- “The Beautiful Ones” (Prince Cover) by Dave Williams
- “Helicopter” (Deerhunter Cover) by Field Mouse
- “A Warm Place” (Nine Inch Nails Cover) by From Exile
- “Always a Friend” (Alejandro Escovedo Cover) by John Velghe
- “Don’t Turn the Lights On” (Chromeo Cover) by Mayer Hawthorne
- “Jay Time” (Hard Stuff Cover) by White Denim
- “Running Wild” (Merle Haggard Cover) by The Young Sinclairs
Remixes GALORE:
- “Its Own Sun” (Antonionian Version) by 13 & God
- “GOB” (Dave Sitek Remix) by DELS
- “Heartbeats” (Laurel Halo Remix) by Grimes
- “Friday the 13th” (Beats Antique Remix) by Harry Manfredini
- “Four Days Straight” (The Album Leaf Remix) by Scattered Trees
Something to CHECK OUT:
- “Troubled and Done” by Balkans
- “Through The Valley” by Fan Modine
- “Halos For Sale” by HÃ¸las
- “Uneven Light Of Day” by Howe Gelb
- “In The Willows” by Jackie-O Motherfucker
- “Swift Way On” by Minden
- “Goodnight Trail” by Miwa Gemini
- “La Hechicera de la Jeringa” by Premonition 13
- “Heaven Is A Mountain” by The Sanctuaries
