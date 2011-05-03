The Killers’ Ronnie Vannucci launches Big Talk

The Killers’ hiatus may be over, but the band’s members are still fully engaged in various side projects. Frontman Brandon Flowers has mapped out a slew of tour dates for this summer, and drummer Ronnie Vannucci has just detailed his own solo project, Big Talk. His debut, self-titled solo album will see release on July 12th via Epitaph Records, with a lead single called “Getaways” due May 10th.

Produced by Joe Chicarelli (The Strokes, My Morning Jacket), and mixed by Alan Moulder (U2, Foo Fighters), Big Talk sees Vannucci paired with old friend and former bandmate Taylor Milne, who will serve as lead guitarist when Vannucci takes the project on the road. An issued press release doesn’t offer much in the way of a description of the album’s sound, but did note that it “pays homage to some of his greatest influences. With Big Talk, Vannucci stays true to his roots while carving his own musical path.”

Vannucci, Milne, and a full band with hit the road this summer in support of Big Talk, but dates are still forthcoming.

Vannucci will also team up with his Killers bandmates when they headline this year’s Hard Rock Calling music festival in London’s Hyde Park on June 24th.

Big Talk Tracklist:

01. Katzenjammer

02. Getaways

03. Under Water

04. The Next One Living

05. Replica

06. No Whiskey

07. Girl At Sunrise

08. A Fine Time To Need Me

09. White Dove

10. Living In Pictures

11. Hunting Season

12. Big Eye