Watch: Death Cab for Cutie’s “Home Is a Fire”

Indie rock and street art come together, courtesy of Death Cab for Cutie and world renown artist Shepard Fairey, in the new video for “Home Is a Fire”. The Seattle rockers channel a little Radiohead here on this number – specifically the alien guitar work and quick-fire percussion – but it works as we watch Fairey bring Ben Gibbard’s words to life. In the four minute clip, Fairey adds bits and pieces of the lyrics to Los Angeles’ urban landscape. He explains the concept to Boing Boing, who debuted the clip, stating, “The city can be an impersonal place, imposing, simultaneously anonymous and claustrophobic. However, there are opportunities for us to affect the city(and life) experience rather than accepting things as passive voyeurs.” While more comforting than voyeuristic, some of the art adds a new life to what essentially was a decrepit area. Unfortunately, as Fairey indicates, “Some of the street art was cleansed within a day.” Well, there’s always this.

Codes and Keys, Death Cab’s seventh studio LP, hits stores May 31st via Atlantic.