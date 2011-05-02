Watch: New videos from Cold Cave, Cat’s Eyes, Rural Alberta Advantage

Rolling Stone‘s Matthew Perpetua said it best: “This is gonna be a weird day to write about music news.” Those who aren’t at work are probably busy watching CNN. Or, they’re reacting yesterday’s events on Call of Duty. But music news is happening today, so if you have a few minutes: Above, you can watch the brand new video for Cold Cave’s “Villains of the Moon”, the first clip in support of the band’s recently released Cherish The Light Years.

Also, Cat’s Eyes — the side-project of Horrors singer Faris Badwan — mark tomorrow’s release of their self-titled debut with a new video for “Face in the Crowd”. And Canadian indie upstarts the Rural Alberta Advantage have unleashed a clip for “Under the Knife”, off their latest LP Departing. Watch both videos below.