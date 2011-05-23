Watch/Listen: Titus Andronicus, Ted Leo, St. Vincent cover 80s indie bands

St. Vincent, Titus Andronicus, tUnE-yArDs, Dan Deacon, and Ted Leo were among the acts gathered at Bowery Ballroom in New York last night to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Michael Azerrad’s 2001 book Our Band Could Be Your Life: Scenes from the American Indie Underground 1981-1991. The aforementioned spent the evening covering indie rock pioneers like Nirvana, The Replacements, Sonic Youth, Dinosaur Jr., Fugazi, and Minor Threat. According to Fucking Nostalgic, Sonic Youth’s Lee Renaldo, The Hold Steady’s Craig Finn, and Les Savy Fav’s Tim Harrington also made guest appearances.

For those who missed it, NPR is streaming a recording of the entire performance. Below, you can also find fan-shot videos from the concert, including Titus Andronicus and Finn’s cover of The Replacements’ “Kids Don’t Follow”, Ted Leo take on Minor Threat’s “Filler”, and St. Vincent rendition of Big Blacks “Kerosene”, plus tUnE-YaRdS and Dan Deacon’s Nirvana covers.

Titus Andronicus & Craig Finn – “Kids Don’t Follow” (The Replacements)



Ted Leo – “Filler” (Minor Threat)

St. Vincent – “Kerosene” (Big Black)



tUnE-YaRdS – “Lithium” (Nirvana)



Dan Deacon – “Negative Creep” (Nirvana)

