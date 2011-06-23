Adele reschedules U.S. tour dates

All’s right in the world of Adele. Her latest album, 21, remains in the Top 5 on the Billboard Top 200 Albums list, her song “Rolling in the Deep” tops the Billboard Hot 100 Songs list, and she’s just rescheduled those canceled U.S. tour dates. After a vocal infection forced the 23-year old songstress to postpone many of the dates making up her springtime trek, Adele has announced plans to return stateside twice more before the year’s out. Her complete upcoming tour schedule is posted below.

All original tickets will be honored at the rescheduled dates. There are also a number of new dates, including Las Vegas, Atlantic City, Durham, Orlando, Miami, and The Woodlands, and those tickets will go on sale beginning July 22nd. Visit Adele’s website for complete ticketing info.

Adele 2011 Tour Dates:

07/07  London, UK @ iTunes Festival

08/09 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre

08/11 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield

08/12 – Seattle, WA @ Paramound Theatre

08/14 – Berkley, CA @ The Greek Theatre

08/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre

08/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Palladium

08/18 – San Diego, CA @ Open Air Theater

08/20 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Cosmopolitan

08/21 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Gallivan Center

08/24 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

09/04  Plymouth, UK @ Plymouth Pavilions

09/05  Bournemouth, UK @ Bournemouth International Centre

09/07  Cardiff, UK @ Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

09/08  Blackpool, UK @ Empress Ballroom

09/10  Wolverhampton, UK @ The Civic Hall

09/11  Wolverhampton, UK @ The Civic Hall

09/13  Leicester, UK @ De Montfort Hall

09/14  Newcastle, UK @ O2 Academy

09/16  Manchester, UK @ Manchester Apollo

09/17  Manchester, UK @ Manchester Apollo

09/19  London, UK @ HMV Hammersmith Apollo

09/20  London, UK @ HMV Hammersmith Apollo

09/22  London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall

09/24  Ediburgh, UK @ Usher Hall

09/25  Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy

10/07 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgota Event Center

10/08 – Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center

10/10 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

10/11 – Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

10/13 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

10/14 – Miami, FL @ Waterfront Theater

10/16 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre

10/18 – The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

10/19 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center

10/21 – Grand Prairie, TX @ Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie