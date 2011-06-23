Adele reschedules U.S. tour dates

All’s right in the world of Adele. Her latest album, 21, remains in the Top 5 on the Billboard Top 200 Albums list, her song “Rolling in the Deep” tops the Billboard Hot 100 Songs list, and she’s just rescheduled those canceled U.S. tour dates. After a vocal infection forced the 23-year old songstress to postpone many of the dates making up her springtime trek, Adele has announced plans to return stateside twice more before the year’s out. Her complete upcoming tour schedule is posted below.
All original tickets will be honored at the rescheduled dates. There are also a number of new dates, including Las Vegas, Atlantic City, Durham, Orlando, Miami, and The Woodlands, and those tickets will go on sale beginning July 22nd. Visit Adele’s website for complete ticketing info.
Adele 2011 Tour Dates:
07/07 London, UK @ iTunes Festival
08/09 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre
08/11 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield
08/12 – Seattle, WA @ Paramound Theatre
08/14 – Berkley, CA @ The Greek Theatre
08/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre
08/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Palladium
08/18 – San Diego, CA @ Open Air Theater
08/20 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Cosmopolitan
08/21 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Gallivan Center
08/24 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
09/04 Plymouth, UK @ Plymouth Pavilions
09/05 Bournemouth, UK @ Bournemouth International Centre
09/07 Cardiff, UK @ Cardiff Motorpoint Arena
09/08 Blackpool, UK @ Empress Ballroom
09/10 Wolverhampton, UK @ The Civic Hall
09/11 Wolverhampton, UK @ The Civic Hall
09/13 Leicester, UK @ De Montfort Hall
09/14 Newcastle, UK @ O2 Academy
09/16 Manchester, UK @ Manchester Apollo
09/17 Manchester, UK @ Manchester Apollo
09/19 London, UK @ HMV Hammersmith Apollo
09/20 London, UK @ HMV Hammersmith Apollo
09/22 London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall
09/24 Ediburgh, UK @ Usher Hall
09/25 Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy
10/07 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgota Event Center
10/08 – Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center
10/10 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
10/11 – Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium
10/13 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live
10/14 – Miami, FL @ Waterfront Theater
10/16 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre
10/18 – The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
10/19 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center
10/21 – Grand Prairie, TX @ Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie