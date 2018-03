Despite being signed to the thug-tastic Maybach Music Group, Wale still respects the ladies. With “Lacefrontin'”, a cut from his as-yet-detail-less sophomore album, the D.C. rapper lets loose lyrics that crack like a whip (not this kind) against a pounding drum-and-siren-heavy beat. Between all the blasts of percussion and the female voices eerily chanting “what it is,” Wale just wants the females of the world to keep it real.