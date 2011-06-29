Frank Black to release collaborative album, complete Catholics box set

Winding down from a two year anniversary tour that celebrated the Pixies‘ 1989 sophomore album Doolittle, frontman Black Francis, aka Frank Black, has been putting the finishing touches on a Frank Black & The Catholics complete box set. That’s not all, though, either. Francis will also release a collaborative album with musician Reid Paley, entitled Paley & Francis.

The Catholics box set will include all six of the band’s studio albums, as well as rare digital-only tracks from their 2006 compilations Snake Oil and One More Road For The Hit. Mastering is said to be near completion, but a release date has yet to be announced. However, Black does promise “other goodies” to be issued concurrently.

As for Paley & Francis, the two wrote the album in Brooklyn over a three-day period while Francis was in town with the Pixies, although recording eventually took place in Nashville. This isn’t the first time these two songwriters have collaborated, however. Paley has opened for the Pixies frontman in the past, and Francis produced Paley’s 1999 album Lucky’s Tune. To hear what they’ve been cooking up more recently, you’ll have to wait until September 13th, when Paley & Francis hits stores (via Sonic Unyon) — though you can peep the tracklist below.

Stay tuned for more updates surrounding that box set, too.

Paley & Francis Tracklist:

01. Curse

02. On the Corner

03. Magic Cup

04. Ugly Life

05. Seal

06. The Last Song

07. Cresent Moon

08. Deconstructed

09. Praise

10. Happy Shoes