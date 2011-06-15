Inmate allegedly confesses to 1994 shooting of Tupac Shakur

In the most recent development in the case of Tupac Shakur‘s September 1996 shooting death, a New York State inmate has confessed to being hired by a former associate of the MC to shooting Shakur in a separate November 1994 incident.

Dexter Issac’s confession, which comes just one day before Shakur’s 40th birthday, sheds new light on a case ripe with controversy. After the shooting, Shakur named a number of individuals, including Sean “Diddy” Combs and Biggie Smalls, as being possible conspirators. The latter accusation ignited a bi-coastal feud that would eventually lead to the death of both Shakur and Smalls in 1996/1997, respectively.

According to documents obtained by AllHipHop.com, Isaac, an inmate at Brooklyn, NY’s Metropolitan Detention Center currently serving time for murder and robbery, confessed that he’d been paid $2,500 by James “Jimmy Henchman” Rosemond, CEO of Czar Entertainment, to gun down Shakur as he exited Manhattan’s Quad Studios. In a statement by Isaac (which can be read in full here), he wrote, “In 1994, James Rosemond hired me to rob 2Pac Shakur at the Quad Studio. He gave me $2,500, plus all the jewelry I took, except for one ring, which he wanted for himself. It was the biggest of the two diamond rings that we took. He said he wanted to put the stone in a new setting for his girlfriend at the time, Synthia Ried. I want to apologize to his family [Tupac Shakur] and for the mistake I did for that sucker [Jimmy Henchman]. I am trying to clean it up to give [Tupac and Biggie’s] mothers some closure.”

Rosemond, who is wanted for possession and trafficking charges, is currently on the run from DEA officials. However, in a statement released just days before an arrest warrant was issued, Rosemond, who manages rapper Game, offered up a defense of his innocence, outlining a conspiracy against him by the prosecution and questioning the reliability of Isaac and a number of other former associates. Read Rosemond’s entire statement here.

As always, stay tuned for more on this story as it develops.