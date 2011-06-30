Nero readies debut album: Welcome Reality

As dubstep continues to invade American clubs, music festivals, and pop music production, the genre has quickly evolved with the help of divergent international artists. North American dubstep producers primarily spin testosterone heavy teeth-rattlers, while young artists hailing from the UK (aka the genre’s birthplace) layer prevailing bass lines with much more intricate melodies and vocals. At the forefront of this UK scene are Daniel Stephens and Joe Ray, better known as Nero.

Now in their 7th year as a duo, Nero are finally set to release their debut LP, Welcome Reality. The 14-track album is not just dance-floor thumpers hitting listeners at 140 BPM, but a well crafted release with aesthetics ranging from drum and bass to pop, electronica to R&B. Check out the official videos for both “Guilt” and “Innocence” below, as well as the complete tracklist.

Ahead of the August 15th worldwide release via MTA/Mercury, Nero will hit the road for an extensive North American tour. The duo will kick things off in Southern Florida on July 8th, then hit up Camp Bisco and Red Rocks before traveling through Canada during the end of July. US fans can then see Nero perform as they travel across the nation with the inaugural Identity Festival. Peep the complete list of dates below.

“Guilt”



“Innocence”



Welcome Reality Tracklist:

01. 2808

02. Doomsday

03. My Eyes

04. Guilt

05. Fugue State

06. Me And You

07. Innocence

08. In The Way

09. Scorpions

10. Crush on You

11. Must Be The Feeling

12. Reaching Out

13. Promises

14. Departure

Nero 2011 Tour Dates:

07/01 – Island of Pag, HR @ Hideout Festival

07/02 – London, UK @ Wireless Festival

07/03 – Pipera-Tunari, RO @ B’Est Fest

07/08 – Somerset, UK @ Relentless Nass Festival

07/08 – Gwyndd, UK @ Wakestock Festival

07/08 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution

07/09 – Mariaville, NY @ Camp Bisco X

07/15 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheater

07/15 – Guildford, UK @ Guilfest

07/16 – Calgary, AB @ Flames Central

07/20 – Nelson, BC @ Spirit Bar

07/21 – Edmonton, AB @ Bank Ultra Lounge

07/22 – Kelowna, BC @ Flashback’s Night Club

07/23 – Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix Nighclub

07/29 – 31 – Dorset, UK @ Camp Bestival

07/29 – 31 – Warwickshire, UK @ Global Gathering 2011

08/06 – Los Angeles California @ HARD Summer Festival

08/11 – Noblesville, IN @ Verizon Wireless Music Center *

08/12 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Center *

08/13 – Burgettstown, PA @ First Niagara Pavilion *

08/14 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center *

08/16 – Charlotte, NC @ Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre *

08/18 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live *

08/19 – Camden, NJ @ Sasquehanna Bank Center *

08/20 – Mansfield, MA @ Comcast Center For the Performing Arts *

08/21 – Wantagh, NY @ Nikon at Jones Beach Theater *

08/23 – Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre *

08/26 – 28 – Reading & Leeds, UK @ Reading & Leeds Music Festivals

08/30 – Albuquerque, NM @ The Pavilion *

09/02 – Chula Vista, CA @ Cricket Wireless Amphitheatre *

09/03 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre *

09/04 – Trinity, JE @ Jersey Live 2011

09/05 – Las Vegas, NV @ Las Vegas *

09/10 – Quincy, WA @ The Gorge Amphitheatre *

10/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Monster Massive

* = Identity Festival

