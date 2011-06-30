Nero readies debut album: Welcome Reality

As dubstep continues to invade American clubs, music festivals, and pop music production, the genre has quickly evolved with the help of divergent international artists. North American dubstep producers primarily spin testosterone heavy teeth-rattlers, while young artists hailing from the UK (aka the genre’s birthplace) layer prevailing bass lines with much more intricate melodies and vocals. At the forefront of this UK scene are Daniel Stephens and Joe Ray, better known as Nero.
Now in their 7th year as a duo, Nero are finally set to release their debut LP, Welcome Reality. The 14-track album is not just dance-floor thumpers hitting listeners at 140 BPM, but a well crafted release with aesthetics ranging from drum and bass to pop, electronica to R&B. Check out the official videos for both “Guilt” and “Innocence” below, as well as the complete tracklist.
Ahead of the August 15th worldwide release via MTA/Mercury, Nero will hit the road for an extensive North American tour. The duo will kick things off in Southern Florida on July 8th, then hit up Camp Bisco and Red Rocks before traveling through Canada during the end of July. US fans can then see Nero perform as they travel across the nation with the inaugural Identity Festival. Peep the complete list of dates below.
“Guilt”
“Innocence”
Welcome Reality Tracklist:
01. 2808
02. Doomsday
03. My Eyes
04. Guilt
05. Fugue State
06. Me And You
07. Innocence
08. In The Way
09. Scorpions
10. Crush on You
11. Must Be The Feeling
12. Reaching Out
13. Promises
14. Departure
Nero 2011 Tour Dates:
07/01 – Island of Pag, HR @ Hideout Festival
07/02 – London, UK @ Wireless Festival
07/03 – Pipera-Tunari, RO @ B’Est Fest
07/08 – Somerset, UK @ Relentless Nass Festival
07/08 – Gwyndd, UK @ Wakestock Festival
07/08 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution
07/09 – Mariaville, NY @ Camp Bisco X
07/15 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheater
07/15 – Guildford, UK @ Guilfest
07/16 – Calgary, AB @ Flames Central
07/20 – Nelson, BC @ Spirit Bar
07/21 – Edmonton, AB @ Bank Ultra Lounge
07/22 – Kelowna, BC @ Flashback’s Night Club
07/23 – Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix Nighclub
07/29 – 31 – Dorset, UK @ Camp Bestival
07/29 – 31 – Warwickshire, UK @ Global Gathering 2011
08/06 – Los Angeles California @ HARD Summer Festival
08/11 – Noblesville, IN @ Verizon Wireless Music Center *
08/12 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Center *
08/13 – Burgettstown, PA @ First Niagara Pavilion *
08/14 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center *
08/16 – Charlotte, NC @ Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre *
08/18 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live *
08/19 – Camden, NJ @ Sasquehanna Bank Center *
08/20 – Mansfield, MA @ Comcast Center For the Performing Arts *
08/21 – Wantagh, NY @ Nikon at Jones Beach Theater *
08/23 – Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre *
08/26 – 28 – Reading & Leeds, UK @ Reading & Leeds Music Festivals
08/30 – Albuquerque, NM @ The Pavilion *
09/02 – Chula Vista, CA @ Cricket Wireless Amphitheatre *
09/03 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre *
09/04 – Trinity, JE @ Jersey Live 2011
09/05 – Las Vegas, NV @ Las Vegas *
09/10 – Quincy, WA @ The Gorge Amphitheatre *
10/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Monster Massive
* = Identity Festival