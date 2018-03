Tales of intrigue and camcorders around every edit.

Tales of intrigue and camcorders surround the music video for “Never Stop.” Directed by Antoine Wagner, the Toxic Avenger track features shots of a woman making a film – but how much sex or lies are on this videotape? A rich, elderly gentleman gets his hands on it, but so does a working stiff. Who are these characters? What exactly is on the tape? Not all questions are answered, but that just adds to the mystery.

Directed by: Antoine Wagner