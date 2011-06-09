Twin Sister announces debut album, In Heaven

Photo by Shawn Brackbill
New York dream-pop crew Twin Sister will look to follow up last year’s critically praised EP Color Your Life when they unveil their proper full length debut on September 27th via Domino Records. Titled In Heaven, the 10-track effort is led by “Bad Street”, which you can stream below.
Further down the page is the album’s tracklist, as well as a schedule of the band’s upcoming tour dates. Highlights include an opening slot for Beirut and appearances at this year’s Northside and Pitchfork music festivals.
In Heaven Tracklist:
01. Daniel
02. Stop
03. Bad Street
04. Space Babe
05. Kimmi in a Rice Field
06. Luna’s Theme
07. Spain
08. Gene Ciampi
09. Saturday Sunday
10. Eastern Green
Twin Sister 2011 Tour Dates:
06/08 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Live *
06/09 – Houston, TX @ Fitzgerald’s Downstairs
06/10 – New Orleans, LA @ Republic *
06/11 – Birmingham, AL @ Bottletree Cafe
06/13 – Charlotte, NC @ Snug Harbor #
06/14 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat *
06/18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg (Northside Festival)
07/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s ^
07/12 – Baltimore, MD @ The Ottobar ^
07/13 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Club AE ^
07/14 – Columbus, OH @ The Basement ^
07/17 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival
07/18 – Pontiac, MI @ The Pike Room at Crofoot Ballroom $
07/19 – Toronto, ON @ El Mocambo $
07/20 – Montreal, QC @ II Motore $
07/21 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall $
07/22 – Northampton, MA @ Iron Horse Music Hall $
07/23 – Winooski, VT @ Monkey House $
09/08-11 – Portland, OR @ Musicfest NW
* = w/ Beirut
@ = w/ Holiday Shores
# = w/ Holiday Shores, Yardwork
^ = w/ Wild Nothing
& = w/ Dignan
$ = w/ Lost Boy?