Twin Sister announces debut album, In Heaven

Photo by Shawn Brackbill

New York dream-pop crew Twin Sister will look to follow up last year’s critically praised EP Color Your Life when they unveil their proper full length debut on September 27th via Domino Records. Titled In Heaven, the 10-track effort is led by “Bad Street”, which you can stream below.

Further down the page is the album’s tracklist, as well as a schedule of the band’s upcoming tour dates. Highlights include an opening slot for Beirut and appearances at this year’s Northside and Pitchfork music festivals.

In Heaven Tracklist:

01. Daniel

02. Stop

03. Bad Street

04. Space Babe

05. Kimmi in a Rice Field

06. Luna’s Theme

07. Spain

08. Gene Ciampi

09. Saturday Sunday

10. Eastern Green

Twin Sister 2011 Tour Dates:

06/08 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Live *

06/09 – Houston, TX @ Fitzgerald’s Downstairs

06/10 – New Orleans, LA @ Republic *

06/11 – Birmingham, AL @ Bottletree Cafe

06/13 – Charlotte, NC @ Snug Harbor #

06/14 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat *

06/18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg (Northside Festival)

07/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s ^

07/12 – Baltimore, MD @ The Ottobar ^

07/13 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Club AE ^

07/14 – Columbus, OH @ The Basement ^

07/17 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival

07/18 – Pontiac, MI @ The Pike Room at Crofoot Ballroom $

07/19 – Toronto, ON @ El Mocambo $

07/20 – Montreal, QC @ II Motore $

07/21 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall $

07/22 – Northampton, MA @ Iron Horse Music Hall $

07/23 – Winooski, VT @ Monkey House $

09/08-11 – Portland, OR @ Musicfest NW

* = w/ Beirut

@ = w/ Holiday Shores

# = w/ Holiday Shores, Yardwork

^ = w/ Wild Nothing

& = w/ Dignan

$ = w/ Lost Boy?