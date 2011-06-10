Watch: Big Sean & Kanye West debut “Marvin & Chardonnay”

As Big Sean prepares to drop his first album, Finally Famous: The Album, we’ve already heard the Detroit MC share his thoughts on everything from how to properly party to his skills in the bedroom and even the peculiarities of karma. Now, though, on the eve of his grand debut comes Sean’s biggest test: a one-on-one collabo with mentor/G.O.O.D. Music head honcho Kanye West in the track “Marvin & Chardonnay”. The live cut comes courtesy of another of Ye’s oh-so-famous secret free shows in NYC last week. And, as its name implies, it’s a classy little number about sensuality and the art of making love to a woman. And if you believe that, we’ve got a bridge someone might be interested in buying. Update: You can now stream the the album version of the song below (via Rap Radar).

Along with the track, check out the album’s tracklist below (via Complex.com). The 12-track effort features production from the likes of No I.D. and The Neptunes, plus additional cameos from Lupe Fiasco, John Legend, Wiz Khalifa, Chiddy Bang, and The-Dream. And while it won’t make this LP, Sean has a collabo with Common and Nas he’s saving for album No. 2. He must have learned that from Ye: Always keep ’em wanting more.

Finally Famous: The Album hits stores June 28th via G.O.O.D. Music/Def Jam.

Finally Famous: The Album Tracklist:

01. Intro

02. I Do It

03. My Last f. Chris Brown

04. Don’t Tell Me You Love Me

05. Wait For Me f. Lupe Fiasco

06. Marvin & Chardonnay ft. Kanye West & Roscoe Dash

07. Dance (A$$)

08. Get It (DT) ft. Pharrell

09. Memories pt.2 ft. John Legend

10. High ft. Wiz Khalifa & Chiddy Bang

11. Live This Life ft. The-Dream

12. So Much More