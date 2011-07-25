Cee-Lo Green announces new Goodie Mob album

While Cee-Lo Green has gone off and made himself a prosperous solo career, the R&B singer hasn’t forgotten about his roots. In a tweet from earlier this morning, Green confirmed that Atlanta hip hop outfit Goodie Mob will release a new album this fall entitled We Sell Drugs Too. The LP would be the group’s first since 2004’s One Monkey Don’t Stop No Show, and the latest with Green since 1999’s World Party. In the tweet, Green told fans to “expect nothing more then the same thang!” Since some of us may not remember what exactly that is, check out the title track from World Party below while we await for more info.

“World Party”

