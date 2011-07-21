Fun Fun Fun Fest 2011 Lineup Leak: Round II

Four months to go before Austin, TX’s Auditorium Shores starts getting “fun, fun, fun”, if you know what we mean. The sixth annual edition of Fun Fun Fun Fest returns with “three days of fun down at the shore.” You can’t argue with that. While the lineup still remains a secret — with the exception of previously announced acts Odd Future, M83, Okkervil River, Brian Posehn, and X (performing Los Angeles) — Consequence of Sound has the exclusive on the next round of acts. Here’s the catch, though…you’ll have to use your super duper decoder rings. Yep, the promoters have used those trusty nautical flags again to keep things interesting and fresh. So, start decoding them and you’ll get five more acts to help you make your decision. But, you better act fast! The festival plans on releasing Fun #2 tickets today; in other words, tickets set at the second price tier ($110 for three-day). Last time these suckers went on sale, they were gone in 45 minutes. Better channel Sherlock [Holmes] or Indiana [Jones], folks — and make your decision!

Now, go. Play.

Hint: You could always consult our Festival Outlook page. Just sayin’.