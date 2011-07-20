R. Kelly undergoes emergency throat surgery

Acclaimed R&B singer R. Kelly underwent emergency throat surgery early Tuesday, reports USA Today. According to his publicist, the 44-year old Kelly had been experiencing throat pain for the past week and was rushed to Chicago’s Northwestern Memorial Hospital to have an abscess on his tonsils drained. The procedure will leave Kelly hospitalized for a short time and “laid up indefinitely.”

Kelly recently completed a summer tour in support of his latest LP Love Letter. It is not yet known when he’ll be able to resume performing.