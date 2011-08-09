Beirut details The Rip Tide configurations, extends fall tour

Beirut’s latest LP, The Rip Tide, is now available to purchase and stream digitally. The physical release is out August 30th on frontman Zach Condons own Pompeii Records and is available in three configurations: a standard CD digipack; a limited edition deluxe CD packaged in a book styled format, entirely cloth bound setting off the gold foil stamping; and a limited edition deluxe LP, which is also clothbound and includes a collectable postcard designed by Perrin Cloutier of the band and MP3 download code.
Having just wrapped up a sensational performance at last weekend’s Lollapalooza, Condon and co. will continue to support the release with tour dates from now until mid-November. Included are five newly announced dates for Oakland, CA, Santa Fe, NM, Mexico City, MX, and Lexington, KY. Check out the band’s complete touring itinerary below (the newly announced dates are in italics.)
We also have a stream of the album track “Santa Fe” below.
Beirut 2011 Tour Dates:
08/09 Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
08/10 Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
08/12 Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
08/14 San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Music Festival
09/02 Dorset, UK @ End of the Road Festival
09/04 Stradbally, IE @ Electric Picnic
09/06 Manchester, UK @ Academy
09/08 Amsterdam, NL @ Pardiso
09/10 Berlin, DE @ Berlin Festival
09/12 Paris, FR @ Olympia
09/14 Brussels, BE @ AB
09/16 London, UK @ Brixton Academy
09/21 New York, NY @ Terminal 5
09/22 New York, NY @ Terminal 5
09/26 Chicago, IL @ Congress Theatre
09/28 Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
10/01 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
10/04 Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
10/07 – Santa Fe, NM @ Santa Fe Community Convention Center
10/09 St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
10/11 Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Hall
10/25 Richmond, VA @ The National
10/27 Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
10/29 Austin, TX @ Stubbs
11/04 – Mexico City, MX @ Salon Vive Cuervo
11/05 – Mexico City, MX @ Salon Vive Cuervo
11/09 – Lexington, KY @ The Kentucky Theater
11/11 Cincinnati, OH @ Bogarts
11/13 Philadelphia, PA @ Electric Factory