Beirut details The Rip Tide configurations, extends fall tour

Beirut’s latest LP, The Rip Tide, is now available to purchase and stream digitally. The physical release is out August 30th on frontman Zach Condons own Pompeii Records and is available in three configurations: a standard CD digipack; a limited edition deluxe CD packaged in a book styled format, entirely cloth bound setting off the gold foil stamping; and a limited edition deluxe LP, which is also clothbound and includes a collectable postcard designed by Perrin Cloutier of the band and MP3 download code.

Having just wrapped up a sensational performance at last weekend’s Lollapalooza, Condon and co. will continue to support the release with tour dates from now until mid-November. Included are five newly announced dates for Oakland, CA, Santa Fe, NM, Mexico City, MX, and Lexington, KY. Check out the band’s complete touring itinerary below (the newly announced dates are in italics.)

We also have a stream of the album track “Santa Fe” below.

Beirut 2011 Tour Dates:

08/09  Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

08/10  Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

08/12  Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

08/14  San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Music Festival

09/02  Dorset, UK @ End of the Road Festival

09/04  Stradbally, IE @ Electric Picnic

09/06  Manchester, UK @ Academy

09/08  Amsterdam, NL @ Pardiso

09/10  Berlin, DE @ Berlin Festival

09/12  Paris, FR @ Olympia

09/14  Brussels, BE @ AB

09/16  London, UK @ Brixton Academy

09/21  New York, NY @ Terminal 5

09/22  New York, NY @ Terminal 5

09/26  Chicago, IL @ Congress Theatre

09/28  Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

10/01 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

10/04  Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

10/07 – Santa Fe, NM @ Santa Fe Community Convention Center

10/09  St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

10/11  Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Hall

10/25  Richmond, VA @ The National

10/27  Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

10/29  Austin, TX @ Stubbs

11/04 – Mexico City, MX @ Salon Vive Cuervo

11/05 – Mexico City, MX @ Salon Vive Cuervo

11/09 – Lexington, KY @ The Kentucky Theater

11/11  Cincinnati, OH @ Bogarts

11/13  Philadelphia, PA @ Electric Factory