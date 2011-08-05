Coheed and Cambira boots Mic Todd

Image via TMZ.com

Last month, Coheed and Cambria bassist Mic Todd was arrested for armed robbery after allegedly making a bomb threat to a store employee at Walgreens in Attleboro, MA and demanding bottles of Oxycontin. Today, the band announced via their blog that Todd has “left” the band.

“After a lot of thought, introspection and discussion, Coheed and Cambria will be continuing our journey without bassist Michael Todd,” the band said in a statement. “We have spoken to him and this is a mutual decision between both parties. Michael was a great contributor; our hearts go out to his family and to all those who appreciate his talents.”

Longtime band associate Wes Styles will replace Todd in the interim. Todd’s preliminary court hearing is set for August 9th.