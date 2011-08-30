D Generation reunites, plans fall tour and new album





D Generation, the iconic NYC punk band led by one Jesse Malin, has reunited and will hit the road this fall ahead of a brand new studio album.

The band’s first U.S. tour since breaking up in 1999, the nine-date trek includes a hometown show, three dates in California, and appearances at Chicago’s Riot Fest and Austin’s Fun Fun Fun Fest. Check out the band’s entire itinerary below, along with video of their three-song reunion at the John Varvatos Store Opening back in 2008.

Speaking on the upcoming shows in an issued statement, guitarist Danny Sage explained: We all still talk and have stayed in touch over the years. Ive worked on all of [Malin]s solo albums. Over the years we have gotten a lot of offers to play but just were busy working on our own things. This year we decided to do two shows together and the offers began to fly in from all over the world and it just grew from there.

We’ll update you when more details become available regarding the new LP, the band’s first release since 1999’s Through The Darkness.

D Generation 2011 Tour Dates:

09/02 – Benidorm, ES @ Turborock Fest

09/03 – Santander, ES @ Turborock Fest

09/05 – London, UK @ Borderline

09/17 – New York @ Irving Plaza

09/23 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah

09/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour

09/25 – Oakland, CA @ The Uptown

10/08 – Chicago, IL @ Double Door (Riot Fest)

11/05-06 – Austin, TX @ Fun Fun Fun Fest