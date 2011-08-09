Dominant Legs – “Hoop Of Love”

Getting away from it all.

It’s the beginning of August so for most people, summer vacation has either just wrapped up or its right around the corner. Hayden Shiebler and Eugene Kotlyarenko video for Dominant Legs is dedicated to getting away from it all. “Hoop of Love” sees Ryan Lynch and Hannah Hunt traveling out of San Francisco and into the countryside. Once they arrive, the duo engage in all the summer, outdoor classics. There’s baseball, swimming, nature walks, and eating fruit. Getting away for a while certainly doesn’t look that bad at all!

“Hoop of Love” is the first single from the band’s upcoming debut, Invitation. It’s due out September 27th through Lefse Records. A list of their upcoming tour dates can be found below.

Directed/Produced/Edited by: Hayden Shiebler & Eugene Kotlyarenko

Director of Photography: Sam Fuller

Production Design + Props + much more: Richard Vallejos

Upcoming Tour Dates:

09/27 – San Francisco, CA @ Cafe Du Nord

09/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Echo Lounge

09/29 – San Diego, CA @ Club Soda

10/01 – Tucson, AZ Solar @ Culture Gallery

10/03 – Denton, TX @ Dan’s Silver Leaf

10/04 – Austin, TX @ Lambert’s

10/05 – Houston, TX @ Fitzgerald’s

10/07 – Atlanta, GA @ 529 Club

10/08 – Charlotte, NC @ Casbah

10/09 – Chapel Hill, NC @ Local 506

10/11 – Washington, DC @ Red Palace

10/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Kung Fu Necktie

10/14 – New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge

10/15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Glasslands Gallery

10/16 – Boston, MA @ Great Scott

10/17 – Burlington, VT @ Monkey House

10/18 – Montreal, QB @ Casa Do Poploo

10/19 – Toronto, ON @ Drake Hotel

10/22 – Chicago, IL @ Schubas

10/25 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

10/28 – Seattle, WA Sunset @ Tavern

10/29 – Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret