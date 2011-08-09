Dominant Legs – “Hoop Of Love”

It’s the beginning of August so for most people, summer vacation has either just wrapped up or its right around the corner. Hayden Shiebler and Eugene Kotlyarenko video for Dominant Legs is dedicated to getting away from it all. “Hoop of Love” sees Ryan Lynch and Hannah Hunt traveling out of San Francisco and into the countryside. Once they arrive, the duo engage in all the summer, outdoor classics. There’s baseball, swimming, nature walks, and eating fruit. Getting away for a while certainly doesn’t look that bad at all!
“Hoop of Love” is the first single from the band’s upcoming debut, Invitation. It’s due out September 27th through Lefse Records. A list of their upcoming tour dates can be found below.
Directed/Produced/Edited by: Hayden Shiebler & Eugene Kotlyarenko
Director of Photography: Sam Fuller
Production Design + Props + much more: Richard Vallejos
