Menu
News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music and Film Headlines

Jay-Z and Kanye West open Watch the Throne pop-up store

by
on August 12, 2011, 12:39pm
0 comments

kanye jay watch the throne Jay Z and Kanye West open Watch the Throne pop up store

The physical edition of Jay-Z and Kanye West’s joint LP Watch the Throne is out now. According to MTV, the duo have just opened a pop-up boutique in lower Manhattan (201 Mulberry Street to be exact), where they’ll be selling copies of the album between now and Sunday. It’s the place wrapped in Watch the Throne wallpaper and which has the tricked-out Maybach from the “Otis” video parked inside. You can’t miss it!

MTV also reports that Hov may be making an appearance at the store tonight, which means it’s going to be crowded as fuck. Have fun.

Previous Story
Video: VHS or Beta – “Breaking Bones”
Next Story
Gobble Gobble changes name to Born Gold, announces new LP Bodysongs
No comments