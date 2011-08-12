Jay-Z and Kanye West open Watch the Throne pop-up store

The physical edition of Jay-Z and Kanye West’s joint LP Watch the Throne is out now. According to MTV, the duo have just opened a pop-up boutique in lower Manhattan (201 Mulberry Street to be exact), where they’ll be selling copies of the album between now and Sunday. It’s the place wrapped in Watch the Throne wallpaper and which has the tricked-out Maybach from the “Otis” video parked inside. You can’t miss it!

MTV also reports that Hov may be making an appearance at the store tonight, which means it’s going to be crowded as fuck. Have fun.