Kanye West’s business ventures already include a Fat Burger chain, the Air Yeezys, and an energy drink. Now, the Chicago-bred MC is jumping on the craze that is the virtual nightclub and chatroom Turntable.fm.

According to Business Insider, West and pop super star Lady Gaga joined Union Square Ventures as investors who contributed to a $7.5 million financing of Turntable.com last month. The website, which is apparently 100% legal, is now valued at $37.5 million.