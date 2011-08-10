Menu
Lira – "Phakade"

August 10, 2011
True love found through music.

When it comes to love (or really any emotion), almost nothing impacts as hard as music does. A single note can resonate the way a thousand words fail to do so. Directed by Riaan Stoman, this video for “Phakade” shows an older couple telling their grandchild how they fell love. The clock turns back to reveal Lira, who’s beautiful singing captures the attention of her future soulmate.

After releasing four platinum selling albums in South Africa, Lira is heading to the U.S. with her debut  American album, Feel Good. The LP will arrive in January of next year.  If you can’t wait that long, she just put out a 5-track EP on iTunes yesterday.

Directed by: Riaan Stoman
Produced by: Tough Sunday Productions
Editing and Visual Effects by: Pepperoni Pictures

