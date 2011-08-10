Lira – “Phakade”

True love found through music.

When it comes to love (or really any emotion), almost nothing impacts as hard as music does. A single note can resonate the way a thousand words fail to do so. Directed by Riaan Stoman, this video for “Phakade” shows an older couple telling their grandchild how they fell love. The clock turns back to reveal Lira, who’s beautiful singing captures the attention of her future soulmate.

After releasing four platinum selling albums in South Africa, Lira is heading to the U.S. with her debut American album, Feel Good. The LP will arrive in January of next year. If you can’t wait that long, she just put out a 5-track EP on iTunes yesterday.

Directed by: Riaan Stoman

Produced by: Tough Sunday Productions

Editing and Visual Effects by: Pepperoni Pictures