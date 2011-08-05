Lollapalooza Episode 11: Lolla Cuisine

Lollapalooza‘s 20th anniversary is just around the corner. All the artists and schedules have been set. To celebrate the landmark festival’s 20th anniversary, they’ve started a series of videos documenting the full history of the event. When you’re at a festival, you need energy. The better the food, the better your weekend will be. In this episode, Chef Graham Elliot talks about what makes the food at Lollapalooza better than any other festival food out there.
