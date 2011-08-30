Paristetris – “Sponge Ideas”

The darker side of everyday, undersea life.

A standard staple of many animated films is showing inanimate objects or animals behaving like humans do. Directors/animators Katarzyna Nalewajka & Paulina Szewczyk brought this device down to the deep blue sea for a darker take on everyday life. “Sponge Ideas” showcases the usual activities you and I do, such as taking a relaxing bath and sleeping in a bed. There’s a couple slight differences though in the protagonist’s routine. Firstly, it’s all stop-motion animation. Secondly, his furniture and an octopus keep attacking him.

“Sponge Ideas” is from the currently available Honey Darlin’ by Paristetris.

Directed and animated by: Katarzyna Nalewajka & Paulina Szewczyk

Camera: Emil Kumor

Edited by: Konrad Stycze?

Visual Effects by: Katarzyna Nalewajka

Color Correction by: Monternia.pl / Marcelina Górka

Produced by: Zbigniew ?mudzki, Adam Ptak

Production Manager: Justyna Ruci?ska

Production Collaboration: Janusz Czubak, Jakub Bo?, Bart?omiej Kaszubski, Anna Mroczek, Ewa Wierzbowska, Wojciech Leszczy?ski