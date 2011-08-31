White Lies – “Holy Ghost” NSFW

Sensual imagery from a distance.

Sometimes, random imagery is the best path for a music video. An assortment of seemingly unrelated scenes can create a mood that matches the song. For White Lies, that vibe is distant sensuality. Directed by Canada, “Holy Ghost” shows everything from a horse on a farm to a large gathering listening to the band, and finally to thermal lovemaking. All of these chapters are far away or somewhat distorted, displaying the distance between these peaceful, sensual scenes and the audience.

“Holy Ghost” is from White Lies sophomore release, Ritual.

Directed by: Canada

Produced by: Partizan and Canada

Executive Producer: Oscar Romagosa

Cinematography by: Marc Gómez del Moral and Pau Castejon

Art Director: Anna Colomer